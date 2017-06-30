Cameroon: Crude Palm Oil - Price Rema...

Cameroon: Crude Palm Oil - Price Remains At Fcfa 450

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The price of crude palm oil in the Cameroonian market will still stand at FCFA 450 per kilogramme, excluding value added tax, at least for the time being. The decision was arrived at, Thursday June 27, 2017, after a meeting between the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and producers and transformers of palm oil grouped under the banner of the Oilseed Crops Regulation Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... (Jan '17) Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC