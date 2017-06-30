Cameroon: Crude Palm Oil - Price Remains At Fcfa 450
The price of crude palm oil in the Cameroonian market will still stand at FCFA 450 per kilogramme, excluding value added tax, at least for the time being. The decision was arrived at, Thursday June 27, 2017, after a meeting between the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and producers and transformers of palm oil grouped under the banner of the Oilseed Crops Regulation Committee.
