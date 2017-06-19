Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets

Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: JD Supra

On Tuesday, an agreement was signed between the French power utility lectricit de France and the government of Cameroon for the construction of a hydroelectric power facility. Fox Business News reported that the US$1.23 billion Nachtigal power plant will be constructed 65 kilometres northeast of the country's capital Yaounde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC