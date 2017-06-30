'Fugitive' Cameroon MP reappears in p...

'Fugitive' Cameroon MP reappears in parliament

Wednesday Jun 21

An opposition member of the Cameroon National Assembly who went into hiding over fears of being arrested re-appeared in parliament on Wednesday. Mr Joseph Wriba disappeared after rumours spread that his parliamentary immunity could be lifted to facilitate his arrest.

