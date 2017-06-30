'Fugitive' Cameroon MP reappears in parliament
An opposition member of the Cameroon National Assembly who went into hiding over fears of being arrested re-appeared in parliament on Wednesday. Mr Joseph Wriba disappeared after rumours spread that his parliamentary immunity could be lifted to facilitate his arrest.
