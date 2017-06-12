Cost-effectiveness of HIV/AIDS interv...

Cost-effectiveness of HIV/AIDS interventions in South Africa

An international African collaboration has turned to statistical analysis to determine the cost effectiveness of major HIV/AIDS interventions in South Africa with a view to advising policy makers on the optimal approach to managing the disease. Details are reported this month in the International Journal of Economics and Business Research .

