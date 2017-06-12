Cameroon Tribunal Rejects Bail for Anglophone Strike Leaders
Anti-government demonstrators block a road in Bamenda, Cameroon, Dec. 8, 2016. A military tribunal in Cameroon has denied bail to two civil society leaders accused of directing violent unrest in the northwest and the southwest in December.
