Cameroon Railway Corporation: Management changes
According to a communiqu signed at the end of the session, issues related to the Eseka Train derailment of 21st October 2016 were discussed. The major outcome of the meeting included the resignation of Hamadou Sali, Chairman of the Board who leaves after five years of service in the corporation.
