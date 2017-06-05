Cameroon: Extreme Weather Threatens Hopes of Becoming a Cocoa Giant
Cameroon's plan to more than double cocoa production by 2020, moving the country up the global ranks of producers and improving incomes for its farmers, is under increasing threat from extreme weather, according to the state support company for growers. Heavy rains have slowed expected output and rattled farmers, with many switching to food crop production to make a more reliable living.
