Cameroon court denies bail to Anglophone protesters

YAOUNDE: A Cameroonian military court on Wednesday threw out a request for bail for three English-speaking activists who could face the death penalty for taking part in a protest against the government of President Paul Biya. The case has stoked opposition to Biya and widened divisions between majority French-speaking and smaller Anglophone populations, the legacy of Cameroon's unique history of being carved up between British and French colonists a century ago.

Chicago, IL

