Cameroon: bishopa s death seen as likely murder, not suicide

Wednesday Jun 7

The death of a Catholic bishop in Cameroon, originally viewed by police as a likely suicide, is now being investigated as a probable murder. The body of Bishop Jean-Marie Benoit Balla of Bafia was discovered in a river near Yaounde, Cameroon, on June 2. He had been missing for several days.

Chicago, IL

