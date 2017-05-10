West African Minerals upbeat on scopi...

West African Minerals upbeat on scoping study results

West African Minerals Corporation announced the details of its recently completed scoping study on the Sanaga Iron Ore Project, located near the Port of Douala, Cameroon, on Friday. The AIM-traded company said the study indicated "robust" economics and favourable capital and operating cost fundamentals for an open pit iron ore mine and concentrator using transportation to the Cameroon coast - either by barging down the Sanaga River and transhipping at sea, or using a slurry pipeline to a port in the vicinity of Yoyo.

