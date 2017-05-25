U.S. Homeland Security: no timeline f...

U.S. Homeland Security: no timeline for deciding to expand laptop ban

Wednesday May 24

May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Wednesday the department has no specific timeline for making a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage. DHS spokesman David Lapan told reporters at a briefing that there is "nothing imminent" that would require an immediate decision to expand the ban on laptops, which currently applies to 10 mostly Middle Eastern airports.

Chicago, IL

