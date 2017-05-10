SMEs can bridge financing gap with fa...

SMEs can bridge financing gap with factoring - Afreximbank

Vanguard

FACTORING services can bridge the gap in the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises in Africa by addressing the challenges SMEs face in accessing funding for business activities. Ms. Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of Intra-African Trade Initiative of African Export-Import Bank , stated this at a two-day factoring promotion seminar organised by the bank in Douala, Cameroon.

