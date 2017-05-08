Nigeria: Bakassi People - in Quest for a New Abode
Years after their land was ceded to Cameroon, the displaced Bakassi people of Cross River State are still asking for a place they can call their new home. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission , recently disclosed that as of February 2017, Cross River State, received the sum of N37.5 billion as compensation for the loss of its 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom State in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC