Nigeria: Bakassi People - in Quest for a New Abode

Years after their land was ceded to Cameroon, the displaced Bakassi people of Cross River State are still asking for a place they can call their new home. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission , recently disclosed that as of February 2017, Cross River State, received the sum of N37.5 billion as compensation for the loss of its 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom State in 2012.

