Lowell Council OKs resolution for Cameroonians

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night in support of local Cameroonian immigrants efforts to peacefully establish a sovereign country of Southern Cameroons. For several years, English-speaking Cemeroonians have protested marginalization by the French-speaking majority of the country.

Chicago, IL

