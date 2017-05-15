Digital Economy: International experts meet to strategise
Some 200 delegates including high-level experts, civil society and media representatives are meeting for two days to agree on the best way to digitalise Cameroon\'s economy and that of participating countries. The forum which has been organised on the theme "Invest in Cameroon, land of attractiveness," is an initiative of President Paul Biya intended to create favourable conditions for Cameroon\'s transit to digital economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC