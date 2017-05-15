Digital Economy: International expert...

Digital Economy: International experts meet to strategise

Some 200 delegates including high-level experts, civil society and media representatives are meeting for two days to agree on the best way to digitalise Cameroon\'s economy and that of participating countries. The forum which has been organised on the theme "Invest in Cameroon, land of attractiveness," is an initiative of President Paul Biya intended to create favourable conditions for Cameroon\'s transit to digital economy.

