Cocoa slump to foil Cameroon

Cameroon's plans to more than double the nation's production of cocoa beans by 2020 will not be achieved as falling prices are dissuading farmers from planting new crops, according to the state's support company for growers. Producers in the world's fifth-biggest cocoa producer have seen farmgate prices slump by more than a third in the past year as London future contracts declined on forecasts of an oversupply.

