Cameroon: Dock Workers Call Off Strike
Normal loading and off-loading of ships at the Douala seaport resumed Saturday as dialogue between authorities, importers and the aggrieved continues. Work is going on well on board many ships at the Douala seaport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC