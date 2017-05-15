Cameroon dock strike blocks export of 3025 T of cocoa
May 12 A strike by dockers in Cameroon's main port in Douala blocked the export of about 3,025 tonnes of cocoa and 12 tonnes of coffee on Friday, a senior source at the National Office of Cocoa and Coffee told Reuters. About 200 dockers are demanding better pay and working conditions.
