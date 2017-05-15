Cameroon coffee, cocoa exports resume...

Cameroon coffee, cocoa exports resume after dock strike

Monday

May 15 Exports of cocoa and coffee resumed from Cameroon's main port of Douala on Monday following the end to a dock workers' strike that had blocked shipments since Friday, officials said. Two hundred workers blocked the entrance to the port on Friday demanding better pay and conditions, the latest in a series of strikes that have gripped the country amid mounting discontent with President Paul Biya's 35-year rule.

