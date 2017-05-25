Cameroon coffee, cocoa exports resume after dock strike

May 15 Exports of cocoa and coffee resumed from Cameroon's main port of Douala on Monday following the end to a dock workers' strike that had blocked shipments since Friday, officials said. Two hundred workers blocked the entrance to the port on Friday demanding better pay and conditions, the latest in a series of strikes that have gripped the country amid mounting discontent with President Paul Biya's 35-year rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.