Cameroon: Calls to Release Students Jailed for Sharing Boko Haram Joke
More than 300,000 letters and petitions from people around the world have been sent to Cameroonian President Paul Biya calling on him to release three students each sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court. More than 300,000 letters and petitions from people around the world have been sent to Cameroonian President Paul Biya calling on him to release three students each sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court for sharing a joke by SMS about Boko Haram, Amnesty International revealed today.
