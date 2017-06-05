ATU special education students reach ...

ATU special education students reach out to Cameroon

Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Courier

School children in Cameroon facing learning disabilities will soon have new resources thanks to a project by a group of students and faculty in the Arkansas Tech University College of Education. Dr. Jackie Paxton's junior level special education classes developed activities to address a wide variety of disabilities during the spring 2017 semester.

