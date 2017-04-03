West Africa: U.S. and West Africa Joi...

West Africa: U.S. and West Africa Join Forces On Maritime Security

AllAfrica.com

This year's US-led Obangame Express, a military exercise designed to help countries along the western coast of Africa counter illicit sea-based activity, ended last week with a symposium in Abidjan. Ivorian Navy captain Yeman Sran Achille said the annual training event, which dates back to 2011, showed the United States Navy's commitment in the Gulf of Guinea.

Chicago, IL

