West Africa: U.S. and West Africa Join Forces On Maritime Security
This year's US-led Obangame Express, a military exercise designed to help countries along the western coast of Africa counter illicit sea-based activity, ended last week with a symposium in Abidjan. Ivorian Navy captain Yeman Sran Achille said the annual training event, which dates back to 2011, showed the United States Navy's commitment in the Gulf of Guinea.
