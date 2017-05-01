Victoria Oil & Gas says negotiations ongoing in Cameroon

Victoria Oil & Gas says negotiations ...

Victoria Oil & Gas announced on Thursday that negotiations were continuing between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gaz du Cameroun, Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Projects and ENEO Cameroun. The AIM-traded firm said the discussions were in relation to the contract renewal for the supply of gas.

Chicago, IL

