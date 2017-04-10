Secessionist Groups Blamed for Camero...

Secessionist Groups Blamed for Cameroon Arson Attacks

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Voice of America

Cameroon's government says secessionist groups in the English-speaking regions have been behind arson attacks on public buildings, most recently a large market in the town of Limbe. The destruction is prompting renewed calls for dialogue to end the five-month strike in the English-speaking areas.

