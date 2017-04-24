Military court convicts journalist Ahmed Abba

Ahmed Abba, in jail since July 2015 over his reporting on Boko Haram, could face death penalty, according to his lawyer. A military court in Cameroon has convicted Ahmed Abba, a journalist for Radio France Internationale's Hausa service, on charges of "non-denunciation of terrorism" and "laundering of the proceeds of terrorist acts", according to his lawyer and RFI.

