Journalist's Attorneys File Appeal on...

Journalist's Attorneys File Appeal on Terrorism Charges in Cameroon Military Court

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Voice of America

In Cameroon, lawyers for the Radio France International reporter sentenced to a decade behind bars late Monday already have filed an appeal to overturn his conviction on terrorism-related charges. Ahmed Abba's defense lawyer Clement Nakong was at the military appeals court in Yaounde early this Tuesday morning to deposit the appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC