Jailing of journalist suggests a country on the brink

A military court in Cameroon on April 21 sentenced journalist Ahmed Abba to 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay court costs totaling nearly a hundred thousand dollars, an impossible sum in the impoverished Central African nation. Abba, the correspondent for Radio France Internationale's Hausa service, has already spent nearly two years in detention in reprisal for his reporting on security and human-rights issues in the country's north, where Boko Haram maintains an active presence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Journalism Review.