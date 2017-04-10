Douala International Airport: renovation work modify airtravel

Flight schedules to and from the Douala International airport has began witnessing adjustments from this Monday April 10, 2016 following a partial shutdown of its airspace For 15 days, the airport will be closed to air traffic for four hours daily from 4am to 8am, beginning this 10th to 25th April 2017. Authorities of the Douala airport estimate that during the 15 days of rehabilitation work, close to 60 flights from about 200 destinations will be redirected to Yaounde or rescheduled.

