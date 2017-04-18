Decentralisation process: Communication Minister update the press
The Minister of Communication, government's spokes person, Issa Tchiroma Bakary says the 2015 deadline set aside for the effective transfer of competence and resources to councils has been meet successfully. In a statement to the press, Mr Tchiroma revealled that 97% of the competences listed in the law applicable to councils was honoured as planned.
