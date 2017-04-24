Cameroon orders internet restored to restive Anglophone region

YAOUNDE: Cameroon's government said on Thursday it had restored the internet to its restive Anglophone region, three months after cutting it amid protests against the predominantly French-speaking government of President Paul Biya. Cameroonian forces have cracked down on protests in the English-speaking region that erupted last October, beating and arresting protesters, some of whom face the death penalty in military courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.