Cameroon: North West, South West Regions - President Biya Orders Internet Reconnection

Residents of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon can now re-connect with the rest of the country and the world through the internet. According to a press release from the Minister of Communication, the Head of State, Paul Biya, has ordered that internet connection hitherto suspended in the North West and South West Regions in the wake of socio-political uprisings therein be reinstated.

Chicago, IL

