Cameroon: Military Court Convicts Jou...

Cameroon: Military Court Convicts Journalist Ahmed Abba

A military court in Cameroon has convicted Ahmed Abba, a journalist for Radio France Internationale's Hausa service, on charges of "non-denunciation of terrorism" and "laundering of the proceeds of terrorist acts", according to his lawyer and employer. Abba's lawyer, Clement Nakong, told the Committee to Protect Journalists that Abba, who has been jailed since July 2015 in relation to his reporting on the regional armed group Boko Haram, could face the death penalty on the first charge and a maximum of five years in prison on the second charge at a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 24. Radio France Internationale reported that the military tribunal acquitted the journalist of the charge of "apologising for acts of terrorism".

Chicago, IL

