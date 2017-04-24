Cameroon: Legal Proceedings Against A...

Cameroon: Legal Proceedings Against Anglophone Activists Adjourned

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The case against three Anglophone activists in Cameroon charged with terrorism was adjourned on Thursday while the military judge decides on an application for bail, a defence lawyer told RFI. Human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Balla, university lecturer Fontem Neba and radio host Mancho Bibixy have pleaded not guilty to terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC