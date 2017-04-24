Cameroon: Legal Proceedings Against Anglophone Activists Adjourned
The case against three Anglophone activists in Cameroon charged with terrorism was adjourned on Thursday while the military judge decides on an application for bail, a defence lawyer told RFI. Human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Balla, university lecturer Fontem Neba and radio host Mancho Bibixy have pleaded not guilty to terrorism.
