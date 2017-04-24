Cameroon: Ex-Servicemen, War Victims - China Donates Office, Agricultural Tools
The FCFA 10 million goods from the Chinese government were handed over to the beneficiaries on April 25, 2017 in Yaounde. The People's Republic of China has offered agricultural tools and office equipment to Ex-Servicemen and War Victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC