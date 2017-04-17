Cameroon Doctor Strike Leaves Patient...

Cameroon Doctor Strike Leaves Patients Unseen Amid Political Crisis

A doctors' strike in Cameroon left patients without critical care in the capital Yaoude on Monday, the latest in a string of union actions that have crippled a country in the midst of political crisis. The doctors union, known as SYMEC, demanded better working conditions and pay and left nurses to attend to sick patients in some of Yaounde's major hospitals.

