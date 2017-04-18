Cameroon: Diabetics At Risk Due to In...

Cameroon: Diabetics At Risk Due to Insulin Scarcity

Diabetic patients in Cameroon are facing a severe shortage of insulin. Concerns are rising that many could end up dying if they don't get the drug.

Chicago, IL

