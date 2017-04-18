Cameroon: Citizens Stage 'Silent Prot...

Cameroon: Citizens Stage 'Silent Protest' to Demand Internet

Internet users in Cameroon have once again taken to the streets urging their government to restore internet connectivity in English-speaking regions. Monday marks three months since internet services were cut off.

Chicago, IL

