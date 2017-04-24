Cameroon Applauded for Restoring Inte...

Cameroon Applauded for Restoring Internet After Blackout in English-speaking Areas

Friday Apr 21

The government of Cameroon has restored the internet to the country's two English-speaking regions after a three-month blackout, but it is unclear whether the move will be enough to restart dialogue to end the unrest that began in November. Abeng Sylvan moved his roadside cyber cafe to Yaounde from Bamenda when the internet was cut in the northwest.

