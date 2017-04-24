Cameroon: Acefa - About Fcfa 175 Million Shared to Farmers
Eighteen farmers have received financial assistance to enhance production and productivity through the Programme for the Improvement of the Competitiveness of Family Agropastoral Farms by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries. Beneficiaries were members of producer's organisations such as Common Initiative Groups, unions, cooperatives and federations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC