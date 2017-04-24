Cameroon: Acefa - About Fcfa 175 Mill...

Cameroon: Acefa - About Fcfa 175 Million Shared to Farmers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Eighteen farmers have received financial assistance to enhance production and productivity through the Programme for the Improvement of the Competitiveness of Family Agropastoral Farms by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries. Beneficiaries were members of producer's organisations such as Common Initiative Groups, unions, cooperatives and federations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC