Aqueous extract of Peperomia pellucid...

Aqueous extract of Peperomia pellucida (L.) HBK accelerates fracture healing in Wistar rats

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BioMed Central

Peperomia pellucida HBK is consumed as vegetable and used in Cameroonian traditional medicine for the management of diseases and for fracture healing. Therefore the aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of the aqueous whole plant extract of Peperomia pellucida on fracture healing in female Wistar rats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioMed Central.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC