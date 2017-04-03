Aqueous extract of Peperomia pellucida (L.) HBK accelerates fracture healing in Wistar rats
Peperomia pellucida HBK is consumed as vegetable and used in Cameroonian traditional medicine for the management of diseases and for fracture healing. Therefore the aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of the aqueous whole plant extract of Peperomia pellucida on fracture healing in female Wistar rats.
