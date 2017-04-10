Anglophone crisis:Lawyers agree to be...

Anglophone crisis:Lawyers agree to begin work on 2nd May 2017

After the different measures announced by Government to address the legitimate concerns of the protesting anglophone lawyers, a number of decisions have been taken. A release signed by the President of the Cameroon Bar Association details the procedure that led to the decision to resume work on 2nd May 2017, calling-off the seven month strike.

Chicago, IL

