Africa's 'Leaders for Life' Syndrome
Sub-Saharan Africa is home to many of the world's longest-ruling heads of state. Some leaders in the 1960s and 1970s sought to become "president for life," with several postcolonial leaders managing to remain in power for three or more terms.
