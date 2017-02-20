When Darkness Falls, Cameroon Residents Stay Home Fearing Arrest
When the sun sets in Buea, the capital of Cameroon's English-speaking Southwest region, residents lock themselves in their homes hoping the security forces won't come knocking. "The atmosphere reigning here is one of fear, so we go to bed early because the security forces usually organize their raids at nightfall," Lucas Mbonde, a 39-year-old carpenter, said by phone from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC