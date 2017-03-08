UPDATE 1-Cameroon considers two-year IMF aid programme to drive growth
Cameroon and the International Monetary Fund are considering a two-year aid programme for the Central African country to deliver sustained and inclusive economic growth. Leaders of the Central African bloc agreed in December to engage with the IMF to find ways to overcome macroeconomic instability caused in part by lower global commodity prices, the IMF said in a statement.
