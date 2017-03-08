UK's Hammond not on track to meet balanced budget goal - OBR
British finance minister Philip Hammond has not set out ambitious enough plans to be likely to meet his goal of eliminating the country's budget deficit by the early 2020s, the government's budget watchdog said on Wednesday. After June's vote to leave the European Union, Hammond pulled back from his predecessor George Osborne's aim to run a budget surplus before the end of the decade, but did commit to doing so as soon as possible after 2020.
