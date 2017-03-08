Sounders FC 2 reportedly sign Cameroonian U20 international Cedric Chenkam Nganle

According to a report out of Cameroon , the chairman of Union Douala has confirmed that Felix Emmanuel Cedric Chenkam Nganle will be joining the Sounders. It is safe to assume that he will play for Seattle Sounders 2 as this signing fits with earlier comments by Coach Ezra Hendrickson to Sounder at Heart that S2 would be adding a couple of CAF U20 internationals to the roster.

