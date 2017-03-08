Sounders FC 2 reportedly sign Cameroo...

Sounders FC 2 reportedly sign Cameroonian U20 international Cedric Chenkam Nganle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Sounder at Heart

According to a report out of Cameroon , the chairman of Union Douala has confirmed that Felix Emmanuel Cedric Chenkam Nganle will be joining the Sounders. It is safe to assume that he will play for Seattle Sounders 2 as this signing fits with earlier comments by Coach Ezra Hendrickson to Sounder at Heart that S2 would be adding a couple of CAF U20 internationals to the roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sounder at Heart.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC