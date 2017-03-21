Gang Violence Mounts in Cameroon's Ec...

Gang Violence Mounts in Cameroon's Economic Capital

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Voice of America

Cameroon's economic capital is cracking down on gang violence that has changed the lives of residents in many of Douala's neighborhoods. Forty-five-year-old Ndjasso Pierre, who lives in New Bell, a popular neighborhood in Douala, says armed gangs started regular attacks when one of their members was accused of harassing citizens and killed by a crowd.

