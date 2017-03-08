Cameroonian Women Push for Greater Political Participation
In Cameroon, civil society groups marked this year's International Women's Day by urging women to register to vote and take on larger roles in decision making in their communities. Gender activist and singer Gracia Fonyuy, uses her voice in Yaounde to encourage women to stand up for their rights.
Read more at Voice of America.
