Cameroon: Remarks to the press by Ambassador Matthew Rycroft

Speaking to the Cameroonian media on the 3rd of March while visiting the Cameroonian President, H.E. Paul Biya, the UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations and President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of March, Matthew Rycroft, said: "The Security Council has chosen to come to Cameroon and to the other countries of the Lake Chad Basin in order to shine a spotlight on the crises that are taking place in your country and in this region. We're delighted to have met the Prime Minister and many of his ministers.

Chicago, IL

